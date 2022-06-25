PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

PNM stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.46. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 10,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

