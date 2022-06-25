Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) PT Lowered to $18.00

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.85 million, a PE ratio of 116.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 707.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

