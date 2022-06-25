PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading Down 1.5%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating) fell 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02). 6,179,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 10,121,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £64.19 million and a PE ratio of -4.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 19.92.

Get PowerHouse Energy Group alerts:

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile (LON:PHE)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG) technology, a proprietary design that converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.