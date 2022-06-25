ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 470,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 152,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.08.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)
