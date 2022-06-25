ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 470,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 152,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.08.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

