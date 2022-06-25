ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $5.90 Average PT from Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

PRQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

PRQR opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.97. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,469.79% and a negative return on equity of 54.60%. On average, research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

