Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ PROV opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.58. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

