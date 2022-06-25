PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

PTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $298,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $34,951.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,305.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,399 shares of company stock valued at $489,596 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 57,012 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,553,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,536,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after buying an additional 247,968 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.68% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

