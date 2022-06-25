Public Mint Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $7,549.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

