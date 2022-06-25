PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Citigroup

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHM. UBS Group dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered PulteGroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

