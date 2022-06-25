PUTinCoin (PUT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.64 Million

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $156.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PUTinCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,279.71 or 1.00023159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00038790 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024351 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUTinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUTinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.