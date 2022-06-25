Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $128.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on QRVO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qorvo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Qorvo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.50.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.33. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $91.91 and a 12-month high of $201.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,471,000 after acquiring an additional 261,754 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 541,246 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

