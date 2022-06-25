Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) CEO Acquires $17,100.00 in Stock

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) CEO Michael S. Poirier bought 30,000 shares of Qualigen Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,545.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 414.32% and a negative return on equity of 134.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

