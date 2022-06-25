Quant (QNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $708.09 Million

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Quant has a market capitalization of $708.09 million and $29.22 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quant has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $58.65 or 0.00275599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002808 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000618 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.14 or 0.01875520 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00334218 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.