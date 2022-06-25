Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 32.9% Higher This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $13.65 million and $16,032.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,185.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.79 or 0.05691623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00027945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00278801 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00584452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00076483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.10 or 0.00538567 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,356,704 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.