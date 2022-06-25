RAI Finance (SOFI) 1-Day Volume Tops $573,330.00

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $16.26 million and $573,330.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00129372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00072471 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014733 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

