Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Shares Up 6.7%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.85. 477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.29.

About Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

