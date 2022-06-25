RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.72. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 21.09%.

In related news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 28,700 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at $74,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 145,329 shares of company stock worth $128,182. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVE. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

