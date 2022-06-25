Raymond James Cuts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$34.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$36.50 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEY. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keyera to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.92.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEY traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,252. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$26.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81. The company has a market cap of C$6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 18.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.78.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.