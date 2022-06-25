Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3,062.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,786 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,889,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,053,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

RTX stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.20. 4,782,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,080. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

