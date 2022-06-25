RealTract Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,250.00 (RET)

RealTract (RET) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. One RealTract coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $511,059.03 and $1,250.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,188.23 or 0.99987960 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002815 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract (RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

Buying and Selling RealTract

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

