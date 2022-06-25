RED Price Tops $0.0021 (RED)

RED (RED) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, RED has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $269,242.07 and approximately $42.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00027447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00275376 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002535 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005091 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000720 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

