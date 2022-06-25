Redfin’s (RDFN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Compass Point

Compass Point reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.77.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.00. Redfin has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $65.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,419,441.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,695. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Redfin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Redfin by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

