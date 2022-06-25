RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 110.31% and a negative return on equity of 552.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

Shares of RDHL opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of RedHill Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About RedHill Biopharma (Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.