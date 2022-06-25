Reflexer Ungovernance Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $55,866.00 (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $31.45 or 0.00147965 BTC on major exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and $55,866.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,236.68 or 0.99928328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00038978 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 75.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024348 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

