Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Truist Financial

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.99. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $78.78.
About Regency Centers (Get Rating)
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regency Centers (REG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.