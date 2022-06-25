Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Truist Financial

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.99. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NYSE:REG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

