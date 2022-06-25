Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.21. The company has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

