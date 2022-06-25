Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Invests $123,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $381,254,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,558 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,290 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,874,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,075,000 after acquiring an additional 904,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $80.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

