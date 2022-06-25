Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 820 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $247.90 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

