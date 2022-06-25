Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 794.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 171,721 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 22,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 768.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 884,995 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Organon & Co.’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

