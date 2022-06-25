Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund accounts for 1.8% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIY. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $4,283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,181,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 73,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MIY opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.