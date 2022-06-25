Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $737.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $763.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.46 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $779.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $898.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $891.35.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.