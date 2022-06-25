Reviewing PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

PayPal has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Networks has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PayPal and Viper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 13.87% 17.90% 5.09% Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PayPal and Viper Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 1 11 30 0 2.69 Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

PayPal presently has a consensus price target of $153.71, suggesting a potential upside of 97.87%. Given PayPal’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Viper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PayPal and Viper Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $25.37 billion 3.55 $4.17 billion $3.03 25.64 Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Networks.

Summary

PayPal beats Viper Networks on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Viper Networks (Get Rating)

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. is based in Troy, Michigan.

