RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $466.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,665.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 486,419 shares of company stock valued at $154,870,241. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 2.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in RH by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RH opened at $268.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.44. RH has a twelve month low of $227.26 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.20.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

