RHS Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 194.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,706,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 25,859 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

