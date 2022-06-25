RHS Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RHS Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

