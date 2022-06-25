RHS Financial LLC Has $473,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,685,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 721,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 81,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,359,000.

EFV stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

