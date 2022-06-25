RHS Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RHS Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,992,000 after buying an additional 226,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.70 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33. The firm has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

