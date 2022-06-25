Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) Shares Down 7.2%

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 4,379,488 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,848,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $310.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27.

Ring Energy ( NYSE:REI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $68.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ring Energy (NYSE:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

