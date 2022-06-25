Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) Shares Down 7.2%

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 4,379,488 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,848,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $310.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27.
About Ring Energy (NYSE:REI)
Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
