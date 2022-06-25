Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 25,685 Shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $37,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000.

BATS:VFMO opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.98.

