Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $151,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after acquiring an additional 330,335 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,797,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

