Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter valued at $1,182,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

IMOS stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.87.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.9194 per share. This is an increase from ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Profile (Get Rating)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.