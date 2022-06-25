Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.66 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 357.2% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $182.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $169.13 and a one year high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.88.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

