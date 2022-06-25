Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TM stock opened at $159.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.26 and a 200-day moving average of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $152.39 and a 1-year high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TM. StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

