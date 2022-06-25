Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 28.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 40.8% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLD stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.19.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

