Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 32,618 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,041 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 44,604 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PTR opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.80 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.341 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

PetroChina Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.