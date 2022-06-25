Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 4,195 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,961 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,176,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 222.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 36,272 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($74.72) to GBX 6,000 ($73.49) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.92) to GBX 5,600 ($68.59) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,938.40.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $89.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average is $73.09.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.