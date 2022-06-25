Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,329 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.02.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

