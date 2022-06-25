Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. The company has a market cap of $145.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 411,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the period. 62.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

