Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 million, a P/E ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

In related news, insider Andrew Berger bought 10,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,586.39. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,586.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

