Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.93 million, a P/E ratio of -63.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

